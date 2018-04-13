VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Syria crisis forces Vietnam's flagship airline to make about turn

By Nguyen Ha   April 13, 2018 | 04:10 pm GMT+7
Syria crisis forces Vietnam's flagship airline to make about turn
A Vietnam Airlines' Airbus A350 during landing at Noi Bai International Airport. Photo by Vietnam Airlines

New routes will avoid the war-torn area as world powers make their moves.

The worst crisis to have broken out between the U.S. and Russia since the Cold War has forced Vietnam's flagship airline to look for alternate routes.

Flights between Vietnam and Europe will be diverted from over the Black Sea due to possible military action in the Middle East, Vietnam Airlines announced on Thursday.

Vietnam Airlines currently operates flights over the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, approximately 600-700 kilometers from Syria. 

New routes will increase flight times by 15 minutes, and double the distance between the war-torn country.

The European Aviation Safety Agency on Wednesday issued an alert of potential air and missile strikes into Syria in the next 72 hours, but did not name where the attacks would come from.

Tensions in the region have been heated for the last two weeks. Last weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Iran and Russia would have a “big price to pay” for supporting the Syrian regime.

Moscow hit back by claiming the west would face “gravest consequences” if they used the alleged chemical attack in Damacus to justify military action.

Vietnam Airlines made the same maneuver to bypass the Middle East in 2015 amidst potential conflict in Iraq, and in 2014, the airline diverted its routes to avoid Ukraine after the crash of Malaysia Airlines’ MH17.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam aviation travel safety Vietnam Airlines Syria conflict war adjust flight route Black Sea Mediterranean Russia
 
Read more
Employees walk out of Saigon emergency medical center due to low pay

Employees walk out of Saigon emergency medical center due to low pay

Blood brother of Hanoi's revered turtle god found on city outskirts

Blood brother of Hanoi's revered turtle god found on city outskirts

US seeks to deport thousands of Vietnamese protected by treaty: former ambassador

US seeks to deport thousands of Vietnamese protected by treaty: former ambassador

Vietnamese crime rate in Japan stands at unwanted all-time high: report

Vietnamese crime rate in Japan stands at unwanted all-time high: report

Senior Vietnamese police official faces the music for housing project violations

Senior Vietnamese police official faces the music for housing project violations

HCMC tries to get smart with plans for ‘Silicon Valley’

HCMC tries to get smart with plans for ‘Silicon Valley’

Vietnamese taekwondo artist claims gold at world junior championships

Vietnamese taekwondo artist claims gold at world junior championships

Three Australian navy ships to make port call in Vietnam: embassy

Three Australian navy ships to make port call in Vietnam: embassy

 
go to top