Memories of a Greek island take shape in Saigon

The four-storied café, named A pink house and a blue bicycle, is located on Nguyen Cu Street, District 2 with a total area of 450 square meters. Doan Minh Tuan, its 34-year-old owner, said a part of the coffee shop was inspired by the Santorini Island in Greece.
"I've missed two chances to go to Santorini. But I love that place so much that I did some research on similar islands in other places, too, like Italy and France, and tried to bring a bit of those styles into my café," Tuan said.
The café’s façade of white, cobalt blue and pink are inspired by colors on the Greek island, as are the real bougainvillea flowers and fake roses that adorn a painted arch on the third floor’s balcony. "People in the Mediterranean love to plant many flowers in front of their house, mainly red and pink flowers," he said.
Tuan also recreated a version of a typical house on Santorini, with the bamboo roof, stone floor and white walls.
Green shrubs and bougainvillea creepers are abundant in the café, just as they are in the Mediterranean, Tuan added.
Cactus is another popular plant of the Mediterranean region.
The café’s bar has a deliberately created rough earth look, using a softer shade of pink that contrasts with violet trellis and flowers in a corner. Prices for drinks range from VND35,000 to VND80,000 ($1.5 - 3.4)
One of the café’s rooms continues the pink-purple-blue combination with a profusion of pink and white artificial blooms. "The chairs had to be custom made because I cannot find them on the market. These are the type of chairs they use in Mediterranean bars," Tuan said.
The café’s walls sport photos of houses in countries like Greece and France.
A red phone booth, commonly found in Europe, finds a place in the café.
Tuan said the use of a bicycle, painted blue, as a decoration outside the café is a throwback to his own childhood. Bang Chau, a customer, highlighted the café’s attraction. "This is a nice place with a different style from other coffee shops. You can take nice pictures anywhere."