No girls allowed: Japan's men-only island gets UNESCO nod

A men-only island in Japan where women are banned and male visitors must bathe naked in the sea before visiting its shrine, has been declared a ...

Why is this Vietnamese island called seafood lovers' heaven?

Ly Son in central Vietnam is emerging as a new offshore wonder for tourists.

Ly Son: where shallots grow in sand

An island where the best things grow in sand rather than soil.
August 21, 2016 | 06:49 am GMT+7

Cai Chien Island: into the jungle and out to the sea

Quang Ninh Province has more to offer than just Ha Long Bay. To reach Cai Chien Island, you can take a Ha Noi- Mong Cai bus and ask it to stop in Hai Ha District. Take a taxi to ...
July 08, 2016 | 08:44 pm GMT+7

Lobster guide: claws converge on five islands

Lobster paradises scatter the coast of Vietnam, guaranteeing that no matter where you go, it will never end without their snow-white flesh melting in your mouth.
May 16, 2016 | 05:00 pm GMT+7

Untouched island hides pristine treasures off central coast

Only 27 kilometers north of Tuy Hoa city in Phu Yen, ‘Mai nha' (Roof) Island has somehow managed to preserve its wild and rugged beauty.
May 13, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

Nam Du Island- new paradise to discover

Nam Du Island, known as Vietnam's second Ha Long, has become a popular tourist attraction in recent years.
March 27, 2016 | 06:27 pm GMT+7
 
