300-year-old Dinh Cau Temple casts protective net over Phu Quoc fishermen

Perched on an odd-shaped formation of rocks overlooking the ocean, 200 meters west of Duong Dong Town, Dinh Cau is the most visited shrine on Phu Quoc, Vietnam’s largest island.

According to historical annals, the temple of today was built in 1937, undergoing restoration in 1997. To reach the sacred site, pilgrims must first ascend 29 winding stone steps.