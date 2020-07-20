Six Phu Quoc beaches to get your summer on

Dai Beach

It’s no surprise Dai Beach (Bai Dai) is considered one of the most pristine beaches in the world. From here, you can easily travel to the popular Dinh Cau Night Marke after a day languishing in the turquoise sea.

Tourists can join the fun of kayaking, fishing and diving, as well as visiting nearby islets. Dai Beach, 15 km in length, is located in Ganh Dau Commune, only 45 minutes from the Phu Quoc International Airport.