Six Phu Quoc beaches to get your summer on

Sao Beach
Sao Beach (Bai Sao), one of the most beautiful beaches on the southern island in Kien Giang Province, is located near An Thoi Town, about 25 km from Phu Quoc's center. The beach stretches along 7 km of white sand. The sea here is calm and the water gets bluer the further you enter. At the northern and southern tip of the beach, there are entrances created by locals to enter surrounding pristine forests.
Dai Beach
It’s no surprise Dai Beach (Bai Dai) is considered one of the most pristine beaches in the world. From here, you can easily travel to the popular Dinh Cau Night Marke after a day languishing in the turquoise sea.
Tourists can join the fun of kayaking, fishing and diving, as well as visiting nearby islets. Dai Beach, 15 km in length, is located in Ganh Dau Commune, only 45 minutes from the Phu Quoc International Airport.
Truong Beach
Known as the longest beach in Phu Quoc, Truong Beach (Bai Truong) has a coastline of about 20 km, starting at Dinh Cau Port. Parallel to the beach lies famous Tran Hung Dao Street, the main road on the island and usually crowded. Many restaurants, motels, resorts, shops, eateries and other entertainment services are concentrated here, making Truong Beach one of the busiest beaches on Phu Quoc.
Skirting Truong Beach is the beautiful palm line, suitable for chilling and sunbathing. It is a shallow ocean zone, with cool, calm waters and no rough waves. The beach is ideal for watching the sunset.
Khem Beach
This is one of the most gorgeous beaches in Phu Quoc with its white sand and crystal-clear water. Although it is not as spacious or long as Truong Beach, it still has much to offer. At the south of Khem Beach (Bai Khem), there is an old well called Fairy Well. Although its position is near the sea, the water here is totally fresh. Local seafood is also delicious and fresh, with several fishing villages located nearby.
Khem Beach is located on the south of Phu Quoc like Bai Sao. This beach is 25 km from the center of Duong Dong Town. Visitors can rent a motorbike in town to ride there or simply take a taxi.
Ganh Dau Beach
Bound on the west by Cape Ganh Dau, 32 km from Duong Dong Town, this spot has more than just a beach to behold. Tourists can visit Nguyen Trung Truc Temple and enjoy its vast beauty, for instance. Although it’s only 500 m long, Ganh Dau is shielded by two mountains, one of which is Ta Lon of Cambodia.
The special experience visitors can enjoy at Ganh Dau Beach (Bai Ganh Dau) includes swimming and viewing the borderland between Vietnam and Cambodia. A boat service is also available, which take tourists to two islands offshore, Hon Ban and Hon Thay Boi.
Vung Bau Beach
Located in the northwestern part of Phu Quoc, Vung Bau Beach (Bai Vung Bau) is still relatively undeveloped, so its pristine beauty is still intact. For now, there are still only a few small resorts here.
This is really a place for those seeking tranquility. It is remote, so visitors can enjoy the feeling of having the whole area to themselves. From the beach, tourists can go to Hon Mong Tay Island, which is a great place for swimming, snorkeling and fishing.
Photos courtesy of Shutterstock