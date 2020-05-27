Fishing on Hon Yen a cast apart

Hon Yen Island lies off Vietnam's easternmost province of Phu Yen, or 20 kilometers from Tuy Hoa, its capital town.
Cao Ky Nhan, a province native who lives and works in Ho Chi Minh City, shot the “Beauty of Fishing Season in Hon Yen” series.
Next to Hon Yen lies islands Hon Dun, Ban Than, Ganh Yen, Hon Choi, and Vung Choi, which form a "national tourism site" as recognized by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2018.
Both Hon Yen and Hon Dun are located only 100 meters from land, enabling visitors to reach their shores on foot.
Since all coral reefs are sensitive and vulnerable natural resources, local authorities advise against walking on their surfaces, which could deform or kill them, destroying the habitats of many marine species.
After exploring Hon Yen, visitors can discover other famous landscapes and historical sites along the coast like Ghenh Da Dia, Cu Lao Mai Nha, Hon Chua, Bai Xep and Bai Mon.