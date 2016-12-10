VnExpress International
Lost in a dream: Thick fog blankets Hanoi in mystical haze

It can be a nuisance for commuters, but the fog provides rare beautiful moments for tourists.

Saigon transformed by the slow dance of fog

It’s a luxury to wake up to a cool breeze, fog and warm morning light, so if you're in the city at the moment, ...

Hanoi going back to winter weather after foggy days

The city has been under a thick blanket of fog this week, with a strong cold spell set to bring the mercury down soon.
January 11, 2017 | 08:49 pm GMT+7

Foggy Saturday casts new look all over Saigon

But experts say residents should take extra caution to prevent transmission of airborne diseases.
December 10, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
 
