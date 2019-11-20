Fog drifts over Vietnam ancient capital

|
A part of Hue in covered in early morning fog as winter approaches.
Hue was the seat of the Nguyen Dynasty, the last royal family which ruled the country from 1802 to 1945. The central town is home to royal tombs, ancient palaces and pagodas that attract millions of foreign visitors every year.
The fog is denser in another part of Hue, capital of Thua Thien Hue Province.
Unlike neighboring provinces situated south of the Hai Van Pass, Thua Thien Hue gets cold weather similar to northern Vietnam and fog every morning because of the cold air and high humidity.
Fog descends upon the Hue Imperial Citadel of the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam's last royal family.
Spanning over 500 hectares, the citadel is a part of the Hue’s Complex of Monuments, a UNESCO world heritage site and among the top historical and tourism sites in the country.
Truong Tien Bridge crossing over the Huong (Perfume) River covered in fog.
The bridge, a symbol of the former imperial capital, carries scars from the country's wars with the French and American invaders.
Built in 1899 during the reign of King Thanh Thai, the 10th king of the Nguyen Dynasty, the 400-meter bridge was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the architect who designed the Eiffel Tower in France and the Statue of Liberty in the U.S. It has undergone several repairs to damages caused by wartime bombings but also natural disasters.
Da Vien Bridge in the southwest of Hue.
Fog begins to shroud Thien An Monastery on Thien An Hill at around 8:30 a.m.
Thien An is a hilly area located on the southern outskirts of Hue that once served as the living and working space of Bao Dai, the last Nguyen Dynasty king.
Guanyin Statue on Tu Tuong Mountain, Thuy Bang Commune, Huong Thuy District.
To reach the mountain top, visitors will have to climb 145 cement steps in a lush green pine forest.
Fog appears near Son Tho Lake in Huong Tra Town, Huong Tra Commune, 15 km from Hue.
An aerial view of Hue in central Vietnam.