Fog drifts over Vietnam ancient capital

Truong Tien Bridge crossing over the Huong (Perfume) River covered in fog. The bridge, a symbol of the former imperial capital, carries scars from the country's wars with the French and American invaders. Built in 1899 during the reign of King Thanh Thai, the 10th king of the Nguyen Dynasty, the 400-meter bridge was designed by Gustave Eiffel, the architect who designed the Eiffel Tower in France and the Statue of Liberty in the U.S. It has undergone several repairs to damages caused by wartime bombings but also natural disasters.