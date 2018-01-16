Lost in a dream: Thick fog blankets Hanoi in mystical haze

|
Thick fog surrounded Hoan Kiem Lake in central Hanoi on Tuesday morning. Temperatures were around 17 degrees Celsius (63 Fahrenheit).
|
The usual crowds of morning exercisers were absent.
|
Tourists taking photos of the rare moment on the famous bridge over the lake.
|
Weather reports said humidity from the sea had formed a fog covering the northern region, and was especially thick in mountainous and coastal areas.
|
Drivers turned on their headlights as visibility was low.
|
A woman cleaning the condensation from her glasses.
|
Vendors crossing Long Bien Bridge at 8:20 a.m.
|
A woman wearing a plastic bag to stop her hair from getting wet.
|
Hanoi was still a blur at 10 a.m. Thick morning fog is forecast to linger for at least three more days.