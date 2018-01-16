VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Lost in a dream: Thick fog blankets Hanoi in mystical haze

By Ngoc Thanh   January 16, 2018 | 01:53 pm GMT+7

It can be a nuisance for commuters, but the fog provides rare beautiful moments for tourists.

Thick fog surrounds the Sword Lake in central Hanoi on Tuesday morning. Temperatures were around 17 degrees Celsius (63 Fahrenheits).

Thick fog surrounded Hoan Kiem Lake in central Hanoi on Tuesday morning. Temperatures were around 17 degrees Celsius (63 Fahrenheit).
The usual crowds or morning exercisers are absent from the lake.

The usual crowds of morning exercisers were absent.
Tourists take photos of the rare moment on the red bridge across the lake.

Tourists taking photos of the rare moment on the famous bridge over the lake.
Weather reports said humidity from the sea has formed a fog cover all over the northern region, thicker in mountainous and coastal areas.

Weather reports said humidity from the sea had formed a fog covering the northern region, and was especially thick in mountainous and coastal areas.
Cars turn on their headlights as drivers only have clear vision within one kilometer.

Drivers turned on their headlights as visibility was low.
A woman cleans her glasses from fog droplets at a red light.

A woman cleaning the condensation from her glasses.
Vendors are about to cross the Long Bien Bridge at 8:20 a.m.

Vendors crossing Long Bien Bridge at 8:20 a.m.
A woman covers her head with a plastic bag to keep her hair from getting wet.

A woman wearing a plastic bag to stop her hair from getting wet.
Hanoi is still blurry at 10 a.m. Thick morning fog is forecast to linger for at least three more days.

Hanoi was still a blur at 10 a.m. Thick morning fog is forecast to linger for at least three more days.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi weather fog travel
 
Read more
Letter shows 'unsatisfied' de Beauvoir's passion for younger man

Letter shows 'unsatisfied' de Beauvoir's passion for younger man

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

French #MeToo founder being sued for slander

French #MeToo founder being sued for slander

The best places to study Vietnamese in Hanoi

The best places to study Vietnamese in Hanoi

The best of Vietnam this week

The best of Vietnam this week

Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct: report

Five women accuse James Franco of sexual misconduct: report

Armed robbers seize jewels worth '4 million euros' from Paris Ritz

Armed robbers seize jewels worth '4 million euros' from Paris Ritz

‘Too hard for girls’: IT student defies Vietnam’s gender norms

‘Too hard for girls’: IT student defies Vietnam’s gender norms

 
go to top