Hanoi going back to winter weather after foggy days

Hanoi has been hit by advection fog this week as moist, warm air passes over cooler waters, according to weather forecasters. Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh and Giang Chinh
They said starting Thursday the fog would leave and give way to a cold spell, bringing the average temperature from 21 to 17 degrees Celsius.
But on Wednesday fog, coupled with rain, challenged many drivers.
The Chuong Duong Bridge under the fog
Many residents said they were surprised seeing fog as this winter has been quite warm.
Fog and rain and traffic jams.
The city skyline was covered by fog.
Many had to drive with their lights on.
