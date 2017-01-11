VnExpress International
Hanoi going back to winter weather after foggy days

By Ngoc Thanh   January 11, 2017 | 08:49 pm GMT+7

The city has been under a thick blanket of fog this week, with a strong cold spell set to bring the mercury down soon.

hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed

Hanoi has been hit by advection fog this week as moist, warm air passes over cooler waters, according to weather forecasters. Photos by VnExpress/Ngoc Thanh and Giang Chinh
hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-1

They said starting Thursday the fog would leave and give way to a cold spell, bringing the average temperature from 21 to 17 degrees Celsius.
hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-2

But on Wednesday fog, coupled with rain, challenged many drivers.
hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-3

The Chuong Duong Bridge under the fog
hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-5

Many residents said they were surprised seeing fog as this winter has been quite warm.
hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-6

Fog and rain and traffic jams.

hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-7

Lang Hoa Lac Highway

hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-8

The city skyline was covered by fog.
hanoi-rewinds-back-to-winter-weather-in-blanket-of-fog-ed-9

Many had to drive with their lights on.

