Foggy Saturday casts new look all over Saigon

Heavy fog blanketed Ho Chi Minh City on Saturday with visibility in downtown areas reduced to less than two kilometers, weather forecasters said.

“It feels like I was in Da Lat,” said Tuan Kiet, a resident in District 7, referring to the Central Highlands resort town famous of its year-round foggy, cool climate.

Local meteorologists said the dense fog has formed as a result of heavy rain on Friday night and the cold snap from the north.

The overcast and rainy weather will return in the upcoming days in Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring areas.

Experts say people should wear face masks outdoors to prevent respiratory infection and airborne diseases.

Many parts of the city were under a thick layer of fog.

Walking street Nguyen Hue in the morning. "Normally, the heat is too much even in early morning, but today it feels really strange in a good way, and people look happily surprised," said Vo Van Manh, a resident in District 1.

Another foggy street.

A woman with a thick face mask.

Ben Thanh Market in the morning. "I've been to the city for many times. But this is the very first time I've seen Saigon this beautiful," said Pham Van Tam from Hanoi.

A family with children in warm clothes on a park bench.

Heavy fog made the city look mysterious and alluring through camera lens. People got inspired to go out and take pictures.

At 9:30 a.m., the smog started to clear up, but visibility in some areas remained limited.

Photos by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen and Duy Tran

Related news:

> Saigon air approaches ‘cigarette smoke’ as Fall begins

> Choking smog makes Hanoi's pollution 'very unhealthy'