Purchasing class: The making of a Vietnamese 'modern lady'

While finishing schools in the West are falling into decline, Vietnam is seeing rising demand for aristocratic etiquette. 

Service with a smile: Vietnamese province encourages civil servants to turn that frown upside down

Dak Lak has told its grumpy public servants 'all you need is a smile' to create a friendlier public administration.

After trying to ban perfume, Hanoi now wants to teach officials how to speak

No stuttering, lisping or regional dialects if you want to become bureaucrats in the capital.
October 03, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

Outrage in Hanoi as foreign tourists caught sunbathing in swimwear by iconic lake

Social media users say the act by legendary Hoan Kiem Lake is offensive.
April 03, 2017 | 05:42 pm GMT+7

Hanoi’s plan to publicly shame people with skimpy clothes attracts criticism

Experts say it's never a good idea to infringe on personal choices.
February 06, 2017 | 03:07 pm GMT+7

Saigon publishes etiquette code for tourists to cut out bad behavior

With around 28 million visitors arriving last year, the city has decided it's time to teach some manners.
January 06, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

Hanoi’s etiquette code for civil servants bans tattoos, ‘improper’ fragrances

The code, scheduled to take effect soon, also requires public servants to dress and talk nicely.
December 24, 2016 | 01:51 pm GMT+7
 
