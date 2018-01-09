The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Video
Recommendation
Taiwanese artist creates mini dog sculptures for Lunar New Year
14 Feb 2018
#MeToo fashion show opens with angel wing models, pig-faced men
10 Feb 2018
In Da Nang's maze of alleys, a crispy feast of Vietnamese 'pizza'
8 Feb 2018
US ambassador makes his first Tet cake, wishes Vietnam a happy new year
6 Feb 2018
Kitchen God rush takes over central Vietnamese village ahead of Tet
2 Feb 2018
Purchasing class: The making of a Vietnamese 'modern lady'
By
Trang Bui
,
Lam Le, Bao Yen, Hoang Hoang
January 9, 2018 | 11:21 am GMT+7
While finishing schools in the West are falling into decline, Vietnam is seeing rising demand for aristocratic etiquette.
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags:
modern lady
finishing school
etiquette
Vietnam
Hanoi
afternoon tea
Comments
(
0
)
Latest first
|
Highest rated
Latest first
Highest rated
View more
Your comment
20
/1000
Tắt chia sẻ
Log out
Your comment
0
/1000
View more
Vietnam's tollgate crisis sees no end in sight. Here's why
Dip your beak at this Saigon duck noodle restaurant that opens for just an hour a day
Going underground: A glimpse at life during the Vietnam War with a tour around Cu Chi Tunnels
Get your claws into a crab-induced food coma in Saigon
Reading:
Purchasing class: The making of a Vietnamese 'modern lady'
|
Go
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World