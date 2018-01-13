VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Vietnam's tollgate crisis sees no end in sight. Here's why

By Bao Yen   January 13, 2018 | 09:13 pm GMT+7
Protests at BOT toll stations have been lingering for almost a year, with the latest hotspots being Soc Trang, Can Tho and Binh Thuan.
Tags: BOT toll station toll gates crisis
 
View more

From scorpions to skinks: HCMC Food Fest chefs up the weird and wonderful

Hundreds of workers besiege Saigon garment factory to demand wages

An architectural gem hidden in the heart of Saigon

Vietnamese gov’t worker takes on puncture scammers with DIY nail sweeper

 
go to top