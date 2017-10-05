The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam bans cars from stopping at BOT tollgates for more than 5 mins following protests
Paying in small notes is not illegal, but protesting drivers will have to make way for other road users from now on.
Vietnam's tollgate crisis sees no end in sight. Here's why
Protests at BOT toll stations have been lingering for almost a year, with the latest hotspots being Soc Trang, Can ...
The driver taking the rap for Vietnam’s toll station protest
In this conflict, someone must be to blame, and if it's not the officials who approved the station then it must be the drivers.
December 05, 2017 | 12:55 pm GMT+7
Lingering protest against controversial station exacts heavy toll on Vietnam highway
Traffic chaos has besieged National Highway 1 in Tien Giang Province as drivers try to disrupt services at the toll station.
December 03, 2017 | 07:59 pm GMT+7
Disgruntled drivers jam up newly reopened toll station again in southern Vietnam
Police were forced to detain two disobeying protesters, and cars were eventually allowed to pass through for free twice as chaos ensued.
November 30, 2017 | 10:51 pm GMT+7
Disgruntled drivers force ministry to cut toll fees in southern Vietnam
The drivers have sought to disrupt operations over the past month at a toll station that they say is in the wrong place.
October 09, 2017 | 05:30 pm GMT+7
Drivers cause chaos on national highway in protest of toll fees in southern Vietnam
They claim a toll station is in the wrong place and that they're being forced to pay double to use the same stretch of highway.
October 05, 2017 | 03:20 pm GMT+7