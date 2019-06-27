VnExpress International
Two men get stiff jail terms for robbing Vietnam toll station

By Phuoc Tuan   June 27, 2019 | 07:50 pm GMT+7
Tran Tuan Anh (L) and Nguyen Vu Hoang Nam stand trial in Dong Nai Province for robbing VND2.2 billion ($95,000) from a toll station, June 27, 2019. Photo by VnExpress/Phuoc Tuan.

Two men who robbed VND2.2 billion ($95,000) from a toll station in the southern Dong Nai Province will spend 19 and 20 years in jail.

A Dong Nai court sentenced Nguyen Vu Hoang Nam, 29, to 20 years, while Tran Tuan Anh, 26, got 19 years for robbing a toll station on the Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway nearly five months ago.

"Their actions were extremely dangerous to society and a severe punishment is required," the court said on Thursday.

Both men were employees of the Vietnam Expressway Services Engineering JSC, which manages the expressway connecting Dong Nai with HCMC and the beach town Vung Tau.

On February 7, the duo, wearing black coats, masks and sport shoes, entered the toll station’s accounting room and threatened its three employees with guns and knives. They took money from a safe before escaping on motorbike.

Two men who stole ,000 from toll station arrested
 
 

Around three kilometers from the crime scene, Anh fell off the motorbike and injured his legs, so he found a place to rest. Nam also left the motorbike and hitchhiked to Saigon, more than an hour away.

Nam then told Anh on the phone to go to Saigon and receive $2,150 first, while the rest would be divided once "things die down." At approximately 11 p.m., the pair was arrested by the police at the Saigon Railway Station when they met up to divide the money. They seized around VND2.1 billion robbed from the toll station and returned it to the expressway company.

The court also ordered the duo to refund more than VND100 million of the robbed money that they had spent before they were caught.

Tags: Long Thanh expressway robbery toll station Vietnam Dong Nai crimes
 
