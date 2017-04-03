VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Outrage in Hanoi as foreign tourists caught sunbathing in swimwear by iconic lake

By Xuan Trang   April 3, 2017 | 05:42 pm GMT+7

Social media users say the act by legendary Hoan Kiem Lake is offensive.

A new video of two female foreign tourists sunbathing by the Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake in downtown Hanoi has sparked outrage on social media, with many locals condemning the act as offensive.

In the video, two twentysomething women lie flat on the grass in their bikinis, right next to the famous lake. They only put on some extra clothes when a police officer walks by.

“I have no idea what they were thinking,” a comment on social media reads. Many others describe the act as offensive.

VnExpress International cannot immediately verify when the video was filmed and if the tourists have faced any punitive measures. Their nationalities have remained unknown.

Vietnam in 2013 abolished cash fines to punish those wearing indecent clothes in public. The country still strictly monitors what performers wear on stage.

Hoan Kiem Lake is a popular tourist attraction, but for many locals it's also a sacred place tied to centuries-old legends, including the well-known story of the Turtle God. The Ngoc Son (Jade Mountain) Temple is on the lake.

Hanoi earlier this year announced plans to implement a strict dress code, warning that it will publicly name any locals or visitors wearing skimpy clothes in public.

The rule is aimed to turn the capital city into a “civil and polite” destination, but experts warned that it would be difficult, if not illegal, to impose restrictions on how people dress, which they described as a very personal choice.

Last month, Vietnam's tourism ministry officially released a code of conduct for tourism. Among the rules of manners for tourists are recommendations for appropriate dressing and responsible drinking.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam foreigners etiquette
 
Read more
In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Transgender Vietnamese turn to black market hormones

Transgender Vietnamese turn to black market hormones

The worst enemies of air travel in Vietnam: dogs and birds

The worst enemies of air travel in Vietnam: dogs and birds

Around the world in 80 days... on a bicycle

Around the world in 80 days... on a bicycle

In Vietnam and beyond: The art of the selfie

In Vietnam and beyond: The art of the selfie

Trans-Vietnam train journey through stunning landscape named among Asia’s best

Trans-Vietnam train journey through stunning landscape named among Asia’s best

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

Eat like a local at this Saigon night market

Eat like a local at this Saigon night market

 
go to top