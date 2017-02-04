VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes

By Vo Hai   February 4, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes
Foreign tourists in Hanoi. Photo courtesy of chinhphu.vn

The city, aiming to become a 'civil and polite' destination, is working on etiquette .

Hanoi has warned that it may soon publish names of locals and visitors violating its upcoming etiquette code that includes strict rules on dressing.

The city government on Friday started soliciting opinions for a draft version of the code. There are rules regarding cursing, smoking, spitting, urination, vandalism and wearing skimpy or offensive clothes in public spaces.

It is not immediately clear how these rules will be policed. But the city plans to apply them to all who visit and live there.

Hanoi officials said the code aims to set high ethical standards and help build Hanoi into a "civil and polite" city.

Those complying with the code provisions will be praised while violators will be criticized in the media, they said.

Hanoi has been promoting itself heavily as an attractive destination. Its foreign arrivals increased 23 percent to more than four million in 2016.

A few weeks ago, Ho Chi Minh City published its own etiquette code for tourists. The code, accompanied with a PSA video, has sparked some controversy and debate online with many criticizing the way foreigners are depicted. Some have argued that it is locals who really need to clean up their acts.

Watch the full video below.

Related news:

Saigon publishes etiquette code for tourists to cut out bad behavior

Hanoi’s etiquette code for civil servants bans tattoos, ‘improper’ fragrances

Tags: Vietnam travel code of conduct
 
Read more
Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

Gold rush: Vietnamese prospect on God of Wealth Day

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

How do Vietnamese heat up for New Year? Wrestling

Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

Thousands flock to Hanoi pagoda to chase away bad luck

First tourist arrives in HCMC on e-visa

First tourist arrives in HCMC on e-visa

Vin Diesel is king of the box office in Vietnam

Vin Diesel is king of the box office in Vietnam

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: The best of Vietnam this week

10 most beautiful places in Vietnam: Surprises in Rough Guides list

10 most beautiful places in Vietnam: Surprises in Rough Guides list

Unexpected downpour overwhelms Saigon, first day after Tet

Unexpected downpour overwhelms Saigon, first day after Tet

 
go to top