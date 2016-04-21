VnExpress International
Demystifying the secret war in Laos

Joshua Kurlantzick, the author of a new book about the Vietnam War's most misunderstood legacy, talks to VnExpress International.

Drones, rescue dogs scour Mount Fansipan in search for missing Brit Aiden Webb

This morning a group of young Vietnamese launched drones equipped with cameras over Hoang Lien Son Park in an ...

China exported military drones to 10 nations: report

China has exported military drones to more than 10 countries in deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and plans to sell unmanned craft capable of launching laser-guided ...
April 21, 2016 | 12:08 pm GMT+7
 
