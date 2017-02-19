VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Da Nang to launch unmanned drones to keep an eye on urban planning

By Nguyen Dong   February 19, 2017 | 11:15 am GMT+7
Da Nang to launch unmanned drones to keep an eye on urban planning
Da Nang from above. Photo by VnExpress Photo Contest/Le Quang Thien

The drones will help authorities detect any illegal construction work around the city.

Vietnam's central city of Da Nang is planning to use unmanned drones to manage its urban spaces and natural resources.

The idea of using unmanned drones, also known as UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles), for urban management was proposed by construction officials to municipal authorities on Saturday morning.

Mayor of Da Nang Huynh Duc Tho has approved the plan, saying that the city will purchase two unmanned drones to conduct a variety of tasks, including detecting illegal construction and monitoring mining.

The drones, which may have a multi-billion dong price-tag, will be fitted with cameras to scan and gather data.

“Software will automatically calculate all the data gathered, from the heights of building to the area of land,” said Tho. By checking for discrepancies with existing data, “the drones will alert us if they detect new buildings that have been illegally constructed.”

By ruling out human factor, the drones will help improve transparency, Tho added.

In the first stage, Da Nang will use one drone to monitor land clearance for the relocation project of a train station in Lien Chieu District.

The other drone will survey mining operations in the mountainous district of Cam Le. “The UAV will scan the mine and compare data with the map provided by the Department of Natural Resources to determine the amount of tax the mining company needs to pay,” said Tho.

Related news:

> Da Nang to invest $70 million on new public bus network

> Da Nang seeks solutions to choking gridlock

> How Da Nang has changed in 20 years: A visual journey

Tags: drone UAV Da Nang Vietnam
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top