You will get itchy feet after watching this Vietnam video

Pham Ngoc Tien says he has spent eight months shooting for his short film "I Want to Travel," which only lasts more than two minutes.

Many viewers may have seen more professional videos using aerial shots, but there's something unique and inspiring about Tien and his video.

The 29-year-old graphic designer says for years his full-time job had not allowed him to realize his dream of traveling the whole Vietnam.

Then last year he decided that he had to make time for his trips. He brought with him a drone camera that he had never used before.

“Everybody can fulfill the dream of traveling across Vietnam as long as you have the passion," Tien says.

His tip for a perfect trans-Vietanm adventure? "Bring a travel companion."