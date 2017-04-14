VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag dog theft
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape

One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test ...

Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam

Many Vietnamese people insist on violence to find justice for their kidnapped dogs.
October 11, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese thieves stun-gun dog in shocking video

Warning: Some viewers may find this disturbing.
April 14, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
 
go to top