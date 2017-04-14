The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tag
dog theft
Video shows Hanoi woman toppled as her dog is snatched in broad daylight
‘The thieves were bold and dangerous.’
Vietnamese dog thieves arrested after shooting police to escape
One is detained under resistance charges while another has been put into a rehab center after positive drug test ...
Lynch mobs face off in deadly battle with dog thieves in Vietnam
Many Vietnamese people insist on violence to find justice for their kidnapped dogs.
October 11, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese thieves stun-gun dog in shocking video
Warning: Some viewers may find this disturbing.
April 14, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7