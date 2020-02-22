VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs

By Duc Hung   February 22, 2020 | 07:39 am GMT+7
Man arrested for stealing 15 dogs
Nguyen Van Long, 35, is held at a police station in Ha Tinh Province, central Vietnam, February 21, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Gia Han.

A man was arrested in the north central Ha Tinh Province Friday for stealing 15 dogs in one night.

Nguyen Van Long, 35, and his unnamed younger brother rode on a motorbike with ropes, bags and tasers from the northern Quang Ninh Province to Ha Tinh on February 13, said Ha Tinh police.

They then stole 15 dogs from multiple families along the 1A National Highway and sold them to a man in Ha Tinh, police said.

From a tip-off, the police managed to track down the two brothers about a week later. Long’s younger brother however has died before the arrest. The cause of death has not been revealed.

Long is now being investigated for theft, while Phung is being investigated for buying properties obtained by crime.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs a year, second only to China's 20 million. Many dogs cooked at restaurants are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs.

Dog theft is treated as a crime only when the number of dogs stolen is valued at more than VND2 million ($86). Vietnam has no law against trading in and consuming dog meat.

Related News:

Dog meat trade

Seven in the dog box after canine theft

Seven in the dog box after canine theft

Gang arrested after stealing 14 tons of dogs for meat

Gang arrested after stealing 14 tons of dogs for meat

Dog thieves strike out at police in central Vietnam

Dog thieves strike out at police in central Vietnam

See more
Tags: Vietnam Vietnamese dog theft Ha Tinh dog meat
 
Read more
Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

Saigon to employ Japanese funding in sewer upgrade

Nearly 900,000 pangolins trafficked in Southeast Asia: watchdog

Nearly 900,000 pangolins trafficked in Southeast Asia: watchdog

Vietnam’s youngest patient trumps coronavirus

Vietnam’s youngest patient trumps coronavirus

Cured Vietnamese-American coronavirus patient exits Saigon hospital

Cured Vietnamese-American coronavirus patient exits Saigon hospital

Vietnamese returning from China elude quarantine

Vietnamese returning from China elude quarantine

Da Nang cancels annual fireworks festival amid coronavirus fears

Da Nang cancels annual fireworks festival amid coronavirus fears

Nearly 15,000 Vietnamese suffer invasive pulmonary lung infection annually

Nearly 15,000 Vietnamese suffer invasive pulmonary lung infection annually

UK truck deaths: Six arrested, one wanted for human smuggling

UK truck deaths: Six arrested, one wanted for human smuggling

 
go to top