VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Thanh Hoa cops question 16-member gang for stealing ‘100 tons’ of dogs

By Sen    September 25, 2019 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Thanh Hoa cops question 16-member gang for stealing ‘100 tons’ of dogs
Dogs rescued from thieves by police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, September 16, 2019. Photo courtesy of Thanh Hoa Police.

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa are questioning 16 people they arrested last Sunday for allegedly stealing dogs for meat.

The suspects reportedly admitted to stealing thousands of dogs since the beginning of this year, claiming they weighed around 100 tons in all.

Le Thi Phuong, 34, Tran Van Thang, 33, and Lai Khac, 38, identified as the kingpins of the gang, and the other 13 would remain in custody for three months, police said Tuesday.

According to the police, the gangsters rode motorbikes through residential areas late at night with stun guns and caught dogs roaming on the street.

The police seized 51 dogs from them and informed the public earlier this month, asking families who lost pets to come and claim them.

More than 30 of the dogs had been returned to their owners as of Monday, and the police will temporarily take care of the rest before sending unclaimed ones to a dog rescue center for adoption.

The Asia Canine Protection Alliance provided medical treatment to the rescued dogs.

Vietnam consumes an estimated five million dogs a year, second only to China's 20 million.

A number of reports have said that many dogs cooked at restaurants are stolen pets sold to small, unregulated abattoirs.

Related News:

Dog meat trade

51 rescued dogs find shelter after central Vietnam bust

51 rescued dogs find shelter after central Vietnam bust

Hanoi dog meat lovers unswayed by uncivilized tag

Hanoi dog meat lovers unswayed by uncivilized tag

Should dogs be in their hearts or freezers? Vietnamese are divided

Should dogs be in their hearts or freezers? Vietnamese are divided

See more
Tags: dog thieves Thanh Hoa dog killing animal protection dog theft dog meat trade
 
Read more
Erosion eats away at HCMC land mass

Erosion eats away at HCMC land mass

Vietnam police bust $130 million online gambling operation

Vietnam police bust $130 million online gambling operation

Vietnam has fewest public holidays in Southeast Asia

Vietnam has fewest public holidays in Southeast Asia

Mekong Delta province asks gov't for $41 mln to combat erosion

Mekong Delta province asks gov't for $41 mln to combat erosion

Another boy drowns in new Hanoi water park

Another boy drowns in new Hanoi water park

Having manual workers work more than others 'unfair': labor confederation

Having manual workers work more than others 'unfair': labor confederation

Students go hungry as Saigon international school scrimps on meals

Students go hungry as Saigon international school scrimps on meals

 
go to top