VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Two detained for poisoning 30 dogs, cats

By Le Hoang   June 15, 2020 | 07:49 am GMT+7

Police have detained a man and a woman suspected of poisoning 20 dogs and 10 cats in central Vietnam in one night.

In the early hours of Sunday, residents of Thanh Hoa Commune, Nhu Xuan District in Thanh Hoa Province found the bodies of dogs and cats scattered on the main street in their neighborhood.

Suspicious that the animals had been poisoned for stealing later, they informed the commune police and assisted the latter in watching out for further developments at the scene.

At around two the next morning, a man and a woman were caught red handed as they were collecting the dead dogs and cats in bags. The duo was traveling on one motorbike while they were ambushed by the police and residents.

The bodies of 30 dogs and cats killed by poisoining in Thanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam on June 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son

The bodies of 30 dogs and cats killed by poisoning in Thanh Hoa Province in central Vietnam on June 14, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Lam Son.

Le Van Tuyen, the commune’s chairman, said the two suspects are residents of Hai Duong Province in northern Vietnam. 

They have been handed over to the police department of Nhu Xuan District.

It has been confirmed that the dogs and cats had been poisoned.

Local authorities said residents have recently reported several instances of dogs and cats going missing. 

Vietnam's dog and cat meat trade has received strong criticism from the international community and is not popular among the modern youths. Yet it just continues as there are no laws related to the killing, selling and eating of cat and dog meat in Vietnam. Stealing dogs are only a criminal offense when the dogs are worth more than VND2 million ($86).

Related News:

Dog meat trade

Couple poisoned hundreds of dogs, cats with cyanide: police

Couple poisoned hundreds of dogs, cats with cyanide: police

Police arrest car-borne dog thieves using electric guns

Police arrest car-borne dog thieves using electric guns

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

Five arrested for using poison to kill, steal dogs

See more

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam dog eating

Vietnam cat eating

dog poisoning

cat poisoning

dog meat trade

dog theft

 

Read more

Japan hasn't decided to ease entry ban for Vietnam, foreign minister says

Japan hasn't decided to ease entry ban for Vietnam, foreign minister says

Couple poisoned hundreds of dogs, cats with cyanide: police

Couple poisoned hundreds of dogs, cats with cyanide: police

Vietjet’s foreign pilots grounded after aircraft shoots off runway in HCMC

Vietjet’s foreign pilots grounded after aircraft shoots off runway in HCMC

HCMC hires firm to build 372 public restrooms

HCMC hires firm to build 372 public restrooms

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

South African man killed in HCMC road crash

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Lychee trade a juicy Vietnamese livelihood

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Solar eclipse next week to be visible in Vietnam

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

Aircraft skids off runway in HCMC amid heavy rains

 
go to top