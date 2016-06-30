The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam to tighten credit for high-end property developments: Central bank governor
The use of short-term funds for medium- to long-term loans will be cut.
Venezuela wins Russia and China backing as it says it is honoring debt
Venezuela has borrowed billions of dollars from Russia and China over the years, primarily through oil-for-loan ...
Venezuela in 'selective default': S&P
Venezuela's debt crunch comes as no surprise, as the government cuts back on imports to service its debt, leaving the population struggling with shortages of food and medicine.
November 14, 2017 | 09:57 pm GMT+7
Brexit keeps UK debt outlook 'negative': Fitch, S&P
British officials offered about $23.64 billion while the European side favors something close to $116 billion.
October 28, 2017 | 09:56 am GMT+7
Fitch upgrade Greece debt, sees steady improvment
Fitch boosted the debt rating to B- from CCC, with a positive outlook.
August 19, 2017 | 08:48 am GMT+7
Poor management causes Vietnam's public debt to rise rapidly: official
While debt ratios are still within safe limits, both the government and foreign creditors have noticed a fast growth.
May 26, 2017 | 09:07 am GMT+7
Moody's slashes Hong Kong rating following China cut
Beijing rejected the cut, saying Moody's had used an "inappropriate" method to assess the risks facing the economy.
May 25, 2017 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Betting on loans: Vietnam's companies named the biggest risk takers in Southeast Asia
A report found that Vietnamese corporate borrowers are turning to leveraging for fast expansion, despite poor repayment capacity.
May 15, 2017 | 02:17 pm GMT+7
Vietnam raises debt ceiling
Lawmakers overwhelmingly approved the increase to the government debt ceiling.
November 10, 2016 | 06:34 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's banking sector remains at high risk: Moody's
Bad debts hold back the country's banking system.
September 01, 2016 | 10:32 pm GMT+7
Senate passes Puerto Rico debt bill, sends to Obama
The U.S. Senate gave solid approval on Wednesday to a relief plan to help Puerto Rico address its $70 billion debt, sending the measure to President Obama for his signing into law ...
June 30, 2016 | 08:22 am GMT+7
Malaysia's 1MDB plans ''robust response'' in debt row
Troubled Malaysian state investment vehicle 1MDB said Friday it plans a "robust response" to an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund's move to seek $6.5 billion via international ...
June 18, 2016 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
''Here's some fruit - now pay up'' say Thai debt collectors
When Piya Pong-acha's employees chase payments from Thai debtors there are no strong men pounding on doors or threatening letters from lawyers. A basket of fruit and a polite home ...
May 20, 2016 | 09:14 am GMT+7
Malaysia's central bank says confident government will honor debt obligations
Malaysia's new central bank governor said he was confident the government would honor all its debt obligations, as a deadline loomed on Wednesday for troubled state fund 1MDB to ...
May 11, 2016 | 03:16 pm GMT+7
AirAsia to raise $259 mln to slash debt
Malaysia-based AirAsia, the region's biggest budget carrier by fleet size, said on Friday it plans to raise 1.0 billion ringgit ($259 million) by selling shares to help cut its ...
April 01, 2016 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
