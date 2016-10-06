VnExpress International
Hanoi to silence wartime loudspeakers in downtown districts

The volume is also going to be muted near diplomatic agencies and foreign neighborhoods.

Vietnam's consumer group fires official over fish sauce survey scandal

The group has falsely concluded that local fish sauce had toxic arsenic levels, and he was part of the research ...

Vietnam accuses YouTube of 'slander and distortion' in videos

The information ministry has threatened to fine the popular site for publishing content that 'violates Vietnamese laws'.
February 23, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7

If you ghost do you throw shade? Dictionary adds new words

From 'ghosting' to 'binge-watch,' these are the new concepts that you need for the modern world.
February 08, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7

Slow no more? New undersea cable ready to boost Vietnam's internet speed

The $450-million system is much faster than the current Asia America Gateway.
November 22, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7

Legendary Vietnam War propagandist 'Hanoi Hannah' dies at 87

Her broadcasts aimed to convince American G.I.’s to give up the unjust war.
October 04, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7
 
