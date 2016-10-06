The most read Vietnamese newspaper
communication
Hanoi to silence wartime loudspeakers in downtown districts
The volume is also going to be muted near diplomatic agencies and foreign neighborhoods.
Vietnam's consumer group fires official over fish sauce survey scandal
The group has falsely concluded that local fish sauce had toxic arsenic levels, and he was part of the research ...
Vietnam accuses YouTube of 'slander and distortion' in videos
The information ministry has threatened to fine the popular site for publishing content that 'violates Vietnamese laws'.
February 23, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
If you ghost do you throw shade? Dictionary adds new words
From 'ghosting' to 'binge-watch,' these are the new concepts that you need for the modern world.
February 08, 2017 | 11:05 am GMT+7
Slow no more? New undersea cable ready to boost Vietnam's internet speed
The $450-million system is much faster than the current Asia America Gateway.
November 22, 2016 | 10:32 am GMT+7
Legendary Vietnam War propagandist 'Hanoi Hannah' dies at 87
Her broadcasts aimed to convince American G.I.’s to give up the unjust war.
October 04, 2016 | 03:54 pm GMT+7