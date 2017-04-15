VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam's consumer group fires official over fish sauce survey scandal

By Anh Minh   April 15, 2017 | 11:04 am GMT+7
Vietnam's consumer group fires official over fish sauce survey scandal
A vendor stands next to her stand selling fish sauce and other condiments in Hanoi. Photo by AFP

The group has falsely concluded that local fish sauce had toxic arsenic levels, and he was part of the research team.

The Vietnamese consumer group behind a survey last year that falsely reported toxic arsenic levels in local fish sauce has sacked an executive held accountable for the scandal.

The Vietnam Standards and Consumers Association (Vinastas) said it has axed its deputy general secretary Vuong Ngoc Tuan for “wrongdoings” related to a survey about fish sauce’s arsenic levels last year.

Tuan was part of the team conducting the survey, and following its findings, he announced last October that nearly 70 percent of the 150 tested samples of traditional fish sauce on domestic markets had excess levels of arsenic.

The announcement ignited a widespread food scare and affected business of many producers in a country that uses fish sauce as an essential condiment and consumes around 200 million liters of the product annually.

vietnams-consumer-group-fires-official-over-fish-sauce-survey-scandal

Vuong Ngoc Tuan has been fired as deputy secretary of Vinatas. Photo by VnExpress

Annual fish sauce sales in Vietnam are worth VND7.2-7.5 trillion ($320-330 million), according to government statistics.

The Vietnamese government quickly dismissed Vinastas findings. Authorities said the survey was misleading or incorrect because it failed to differentiate between highly toxic inorganic arsenic, and the less dangerous organic variety found commonly in seafood.

They also said the survey was not independent as it was sponsored by Hanoi-based communication and advertising firm T&A Ogilvy, a member of the UK-headquartered global advertising group Ogilvy and Mather.

Vinastas has issued a written apology to local consumers and fish sauce producers for spreading the false information.

The scandal has lead to a lot of punishment. As many as 50 news organizations were fined last November for carrying the findings, sparking public panic. Two editors of a major newspaper also had their press cards revoked.

Tuan’s dismissal followed a recent order from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, asking Vinastas to review the responsibility of individuals in the incident.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam fish sauce food scare communication Vinatas
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top