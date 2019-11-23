VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnam a leading nation in implementing IPv6 internet protocol

By Phan Nghia   November 23, 2019 | 10:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam a leading nation in implementing IPv6 internet protocol
Staff at a cybersecurity coordination center in Thai Binh Province, northern Vietnam. Photo by Vietnam News Agency/The Duyet.

Vietnam is among the world's top 10 and Asia's top five economies in IPv6 capable rate, according to Asia Pacific Network Information Center (APNIC).

IPv4 and IPv6, standing for Internet Protocol version 4 and 6, are two most common protocols used by machines to find each other on the internet.

George Kuo, APNIC’s Services Director, said he rated Vietnam highly in implementing the protocol, with a IPv6 capable rate of 38.48 percent.

Territories with the highest capable rates are Mayotte (64.75 percent), India (64 percent), Belgium (58.26 percent), and the U.S. (56.11 percent).

In Asia, only India, Malaysia (45.34 percent), and Taiwan (44.87 percent) have higher IPv6 capable rates than Vietnam.

Vietnam has overcome many technologically advanced countries in IPv6 implementation, such as France (11th), Japan (14th), and the U.K. (20th).

First used in the 1980s, IPv4 can only link 4.3 billion addresses together. To overcome this limit, the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) developed IPv6, a new protocol capable of providing infinite number of addresses. The new protocol has many advantages over IPv4, including better capacity, better security, and better compatibility with new devices.

In Southeast Asia, Vietnam, together with Malaysia, is a pioneer in IPv6 implementation with 20 million people connecting to the Internet through IPv6. Gradually replacing IPv4, the older protocol, the high IPv6 capable rate in Vietnam results from its early initiation (2010) by the Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications.

"Vietnam has gathered great successes in transitioning to IPv6 by providing temporary tax reduction to IPv6 initiators in the private sector and by creating top-down requirements to implement IPv6 in all governmental Internet activities," Nguyen Hong Thang, deputy head of the Vietnam IPv6 Task Force, said at a conference Thursday.

"Vietnam will continue to advance IPv6 in all Internet-related activities, especially in the public sector, in the future," he said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam internet protocol capable rates communication technology
 
Read more
Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Ha Tinh police save moon bear from traffickers

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

Vietnamese universities soar up global sustainable development ranking

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

SEA Games winning Vietnam piques Internet search interest in Korea

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

National excitement as Vietnam march into SEA Games football final

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Vietnam airports awash in red as football fans head for the Philippines

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Mekong River turns aquamarine due to low flows

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

Hanoi hospital cuts HIV test strips into two

 
go to top