Follow the press across the world

Vietnamese television anchor Hoang Phuong works in a studio of VTC Television during a news program in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 2, 2018, Photo by Reuters/Kham
A worker checks errors while printing newspapers at Tien Bo printing house in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A television camera operator at work during the National League Play-Off Eliminator soccer match, between Aldershot Town and Ebbsfleet United, broadcast on BT Sports 1, Aldershot, Britain, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Peter Cziborrao
Journalists ask Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis questions, after he delivered his last state of the nation address at the Congress in San Jose, Costa Rica May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
An operator works in a mobile television unit during the last state of the nation address by Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis at the Congress in San Jose, Costa Rica May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
A journalist prepares a microphone before a news briefing of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell in Kiev, Ukraine, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko
News photographers edit their pictures as they cover an unauthorized May Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
Photographers edit their pictures at half time during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, April 29, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
A news reporter makes a live-reporting of the International Labor Day celebration in Agege district in Lagos, Nigeria, May 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye
A worker piles up evening editions of newspapers at a kiosk in Tokyo, Japan, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai