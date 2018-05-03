VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Follow the press across the world

By Reuters   May 3, 2018 | 03:58 pm GMT+7

On World Press Freedom Day, see what journalists from Vietnam to Nigeria do to bring you the breaking news.

Vietnamese television anchor Hoang Phuong works in a studio of VTC Television during a news program in Hanoi, Vietmam May 2, 2018, Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnamese television anchor Hoang Phuong works in a studio of VTC Television during a news program in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 2, 2018, Photo by Reuters/Kham
A worker checks errors while printing newspapers at Tien Bo printing house in Hanoi, Vietnam May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham

A worker checks errors while printing newspapers at Tien Bo printing house in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A television camera operator at work during the National League Play-Off Eliminator soccer match, between Aldershot Town and Ebbsfleet United, broadcast on BT Sports 1, Aldershot, Britain, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Peter Cziborrao

A television camera operator at work during the National League Play-Off Eliminator soccer match, between Aldershot Town and Ebbsfleet United, broadcast on BT Sports 1, Aldershot, Britain, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Peter Cziborrao
Journalists ask Costa Ricas President Luis Guillermo Solis questions, after he delivered his last state of the nation address at the Congress in San Jose, Costa Rica May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulatetion]

Journalists ask Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis questions, after he delivered his last state of the nation address at the Congress in San Jose, Costa Rica May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
An operator works in a mobile television unit during the last state of the nation address by Costa Ricas President Luis Guillermo Solis at the Congress in San Jose, Costa Rica May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate

An operator works in a mobile television unit during the last state of the nation address by Costa Rica's President Luis Guillermo Solis at the Congress in San Jose, Costa Rica May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Juan Carlos Ulate
A journalist prepares a microphone before a news briefing of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell in Kiev, Ukraine May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko

A journalist prepares a microphone before a news briefing of U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell in Kiev, Ukraine, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko
News photographers edit their pictures as they cover an unauthorised May Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey May 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer

News photographers edit their pictures as they cover an unauthorized May Day demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, May 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
Photographers edit their pictures at half time during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, Turkey April 29, 2018. Picture taken April 29, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer

Photographers edit their pictures at half time during the Turkish Super League soccer match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Turk Telekom Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, April 29, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
A news reporter makes a live-reporting of the International Labour Day celebration in Agege district in Lagos, Nigeria May 1, 2018.REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

A news reporter makes a live-reporting of the International Labor Day celebration in Agege district in Lagos, Nigeria, May 1, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye
A worker piles up evening editions of newspapers at a kiosk in Tokyo, Japan, May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A worker piles up evening editions of newspapers at a kiosk in Tokyo, Japan, May 2, 2018. Photo by Reuters/Toru Hanai
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Hanoi press press freedom journalist reporter media news communication
 
Read more
Two Peruvian men jailed for stealing at Hanoi hotels

Two Peruvian men jailed for stealing at Hanoi hotels

Vietnamese high school inventor denied visa for US science fair

Vietnamese high school inventor denied visa for US science fair

HCMC lost key map for planning of new urban area: officials

HCMC lost key map for planning of new urban area: officials

China installs cruise missiles on outposts in troubled waters: CNBC report

China installs cruise missiles on outposts in troubled waters: CNBC report

Saigon's historic architecture 'could be demolished' for admin center expansion: official

Saigon's historic architecture 'could be demolished' for admin center expansion: official

Foreign tourists rescue Vietnamese kids from Da Nang hostel fire

Foreign tourists rescue Vietnamese kids from Da Nang hostel fire

Fulbright University Vietnam assigns new chair to replace controversial predecessor

Fulbright University Vietnam assigns new chair to replace controversial predecessor

HCMC tightens control of overseas travel for officials

HCMC tightens control of overseas travel for officials

 
go to top