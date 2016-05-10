VnExpress International
Tag Chinese tourist
Return of Chinese tour scam puts northern Vietnamese province on alert

A sudden jump in the number of Chinese visitors signals the comeback of the shady business in Quang Ninh.

Amid Chinese tourism boom, Vietnam's prime beach province diversifies

Seeing record numbers of Chinese visitors, officials look to create interest elsewhere.

Vietnam to punish obnoxious Chinese tourists and guides

Telling false stories about Vietnam’s history. Burning Vietnamese currency. Yelling threats and slurs at airline staff. Stirring up chaos in buffet restaurants. Enough is enough.
July 13, 2016 | 05:22 pm GMT+7

Chinese police hit the beat to patrol the streets of ... Rome, in Italy

Chinese police have joined Italian officers on the streets of Rome and Milan in an experiment aimed at helping tourists from China feel safe, the first of it's kind in Europe
May 10, 2016 | 09:23 am GMT+7
 
