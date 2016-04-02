The most read Vietnamese newspaper
child sex abuse
Exhibition: 1001 Portraits of the Goddess
Vietnamese and Australian sexual abuse survivors speak out via intimate water color portraits.
Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved
A fourth trial for an alleged child abuse scandal involving Minh Beo – a renowned Vietnamese comedian – has been ...
Paedo Gary Glitter accused of paying Vietnamese broker to cover up crimes
Jailed English child abuser Gary Glitter has been accused of funneling money to a Vietnamese ex-prostitute to help cover up his crimes committed in Vietnam, according to The Sun.
June 13, 2016 | 10:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved
The fourth hearing for an alleged child abuse scandal involving Minh Beo – a renowned Vietnamese comedian – lasted for only near two minutes on May 27 after the prosecution ...
May 30, 2016 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Jailed Vietnamese celeb on U.S. child abuse charge cries talking about mom
Minh Beo, the Vietnamese entertainer was visited by two friends while in custody in Orange County prison for child sex abuse charge.
April 02, 2016 | 01:29 pm GMT+7