Paedo Gary Glitter accused of paying Vietnamese broker to cover up crimes

An investigation revealed that Glitter, who was sentenced last year in Britain to 16 years in jail for molesting children, has paid EUR30,000 ($33,000) to Bui Thi Cam Tu- a former child sex fixer in Vietnam to buy her silence.

Bui Thi Cam Tu, the broker, receives regular cash from Glitter through his relative. Photo from The Sun

Glitter channels up to £600 a month from a private pension to a relative, who sends it to Tu. Glitter gave Tu a pet name Song as she procured young girls for him during his time living in Vietnam.

He first served time in 1999 in the U.K. for storing images of child abuse. After Glitter’s two-month UK jail spell in 1999, he went to Spain and Cuba, where he fathered a son. Glitter was booted out of Cambodia in 2003 and went to Vietnam, where he lived in a resort in Vung Tau, a coastal city in the south. He shared his seaside villa with Song in 2005.

Song, 28, is a hard-drinker and former bargirl with a powerful hold on Glitter. She is thought to have procured dozens of girls for him during his 18 months in Vietnam.

One victim who was a teenager at the time, said: “Glitter was completely dependent on Miss Tu. Tu knows everything Glitter did and she was the one who found all the young girls for him to sleep with,” said one victim who was a teenager at the time. “She was also the only girl who could drink as much as him.”

Song was with Glitter when he was confronted by a British journalist in November 2005, triggering a police investigation into his activities. The pair spent several days in hiding before Glitter was arrested.

Song returned to Chau Doc City, An Giang Province and went into hiding. Police traced her and took statements but she was excused from testifying at his trial. After Glitter’s arrest, Song told friends they were still in contact and he sent her money through his lawyers.

