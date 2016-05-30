VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved

By Trung Nguyen   May 30, 2016 | 09:29 am GMT+7
Vietnamese comedian’s U.S. sex abuse trial date moved
Minh Beo's hearing on May 27 lasted for a couple of minute. Photo by Ngoisao.net

The fourth hearing for an alleged child abuse scandal involving Minh Beo – a renowned Vietnamese comedian – lasted for only near two minutes on May 27 after the prosecution announced a new pre-trial date.

Minh Beo appeared at Westminster Court in Orange County on Wednesday morning. His hearing took less than two minutes after the prosecuting attorney announced the pre-trial date has been moved to June 29 instead of June 10 as scheduled.

Judge Derek Johnson, prosecutor Bobby Taghavi and defense attorney Mia Yamamoto had a short discussion before the hearing started. The judge told Minh that he may ask for an earlier trial within 60 days following his not guilty plea on April 15. However, Minh refused and agreed to the new date.

Hong Quang Minh, who goes by the stage name “Minh Beo”, has performed in a number of television programs and movies in the U.S. and Vietnam. Minh received awards for his contributions to culture and arts in Vietnam, and he was the founder of a comedy theater named after him in Ho Chi Minh City.

He was charged on March 25, 2016, with multiple felonies of child sex abuse. They include one felony count of oral copulation of a minor, one felony count of attempting to commit a lewd act upon a child under the age of 14, and one felony count of meeting with a minor with the intent to engage in lewd conduct, according to a press release of Orange County District Attorney.

The arrest of the 38-year-old entertainer came as a shock to many people, including his fans back in Vietnam. He is expected to face up to five years and eight months in jail if convicted.

According to Ngoc Lan, a Vietnamese reporter in the U.S., Minh looked skinnier than two weeks ago, although he looked refreshed and less moody. The comedian wore an orange jumpsuit with a buzz cut, and occasionally smiled with his defense attorney as they exchanged conversations. Unlike Minh Beo's two previous lawyers, Yamamoto has avoided all media interviews. None of Minh's relatives attended the hearing.

Follow VnExpress International on Facebook and Twitter

Source: Ngoisao.net

Tags: child sex abuse court hearing Minh Beo
Read more
Vietnam to expand Hanoi's international airport for $5.5 bln

Vietnam to expand Hanoi's international airport for $5.5 bln

Vietnamese general: Vietnam should buy vehicles, not weapons from U.S.

Vietnamese general: Vietnam should buy vehicles, not weapons from U.S.

Indian warships dock at Cam Ranh Int'l Port

Indian warships dock at Cam Ranh Int'l Port

Islamic State may be down, but it may bounce back in unexpected ways

Islamic State may be down, but it may bounce back in unexpected ways

Vietnam-Japan share East Sea concern, boost defense and economic ties

Vietnam-Japan share East Sea concern, boost defense and economic ties

Cyber firms say Bangladesh hackers have attacked other Asian banks

Cyber firms say Bangladesh hackers have attacked other Asian banks

Father goes on Hanoi hospital rampage, accuses doctors of neglecting his child

Father goes on Hanoi hospital rampage, accuses doctors of neglecting his child

Aerospace industry takes small steps toward Big Data, with Vietnam in

Aerospace industry takes small steps toward Big Data, with Vietnam in

 
go to top