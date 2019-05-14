Saigon motorbike taxi driver arrested for molesting five-year-old girl

Nguyen Van Chin, 54, is being held in custody for allegations of "molestation of a person under 16," a crime punishable by six months to three years in prison under the Penal Code.

On April 14, the mother of the girl went out and left her alone in a rented room in Tan Binh District. After she returned home, she found her daughter complaining with pain in her genital area, which had turned swollen.

The girl told her mother that Chin, a neighbor in the same block of rented rooms as her family, had touched her genital area. Camera footage showed Chin entering the girl’s room and leaving after more than ten minutes.

The mother filed a complaint with the local police, who began a criminal investigation. Forensic examination revealed the suspect’s DNA was found on the girl’s body.

Chin has confessed to his crime.

Vietnam recorded 1,547 child sex abuse cases in 2018, down 2.8 percent from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

In most cases, the perpetrators have been found to be people familiar to the children, such as teachers, school security officials, relatives and neighbors, prompting lawmakers and non-governmental organizations to call for Vietnamese parents to be more alert about the safety and well-being of their children.