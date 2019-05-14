VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon motorbike taxi driver arrested for molesting five-year-old girl

By Son Hoa   May 14, 2019 | 07:45 am GMT+7
Saigon motorbike taxi driver arrested for molesting five-year-old girl
Vietnam recorded 1,547 child sex abuse cases in 2018. Illustration photo by Shutterstock

Saigon police Monday detained a xe om driver for molesting a five-year-old girl when she was at home alone.

Nguyen Van Chin, 54, is being held in custody for allegations of "molestation of a person under 16," a crime punishable by six months to three years in prison under the Penal Code.

On April 14, the mother of the girl went out and left her alone in a rented room in Tan Binh District. After she returned home, she found her daughter complaining with pain in her genital area, which had turned swollen.

The girl told her mother that Chin, a neighbor in the same block of rented rooms as her family, had touched her genital area. Camera footage showed Chin entering the girl’s room and leaving after more than ten minutes.

The mother filed a complaint with the local police, who began a criminal investigation. Forensic examination revealed the suspect’s DNA was found on the girl’s body.

Chin has confessed to his crime.

Vietnam recorded 1,547 child sex abuse cases in 2018, down 2.8 percent from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

In most cases, the perpetrators have been found to be people familiar to the children, such as teachers, school security officials, relatives and neighbors, prompting lawmakers and non-governmental organizations to call for Vietnamese parents to be more alert about the safety and well-being of their children.

Related News:

Children protection

Ex-prosecutor caught molesting girl in elevator faces maximum of three years in jail

Ex-prosecutor caught molesting girl in elevator faces maximum of three years in jail

Child sexual abuse campaign slammed for tasteless sensationalism

Child sexual abuse campaign slammed for tasteless sensationalism

Vietnamese man gets 20 years for raping 10-year-old girl

Vietnamese man gets 20 years for raping 10-year-old girl

See more
Tags: Saigon motorbike taxi driver child molestation Tan Binh District child sex abuse Vietnam
 
Read more
Vietnam struggling to decide how to treat solid waste

Vietnam struggling to decide how to treat solid waste

Malaysia detains 29 Vietnamese fishermen for intruding into its waters

Malaysia detains 29 Vietnamese fishermen for intruding into its waters

Vietnamese nabbed for smuggling 64 kg of drugs from Cambodia

Vietnamese nabbed for smuggling 64 kg of drugs from Cambodia

Child sexual abuse campaign slammed for tasteless sensationalism

Child sexual abuse campaign slammed for tasteless sensationalism

‘Sunshine Carnival’ to brighten up Sun World Ba Na Hills

‘Sunshine Carnival’ to brighten up Sun World Ba Na Hills

Vietnam records fifth highest increase in per capita alcohol consumption

Vietnam records fifth highest increase in per capita alcohol consumption

Vietnam promotes Buddhist discourse with social network

Vietnam promotes Buddhist discourse with social network

 
go to top