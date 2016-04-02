Jailed Vietnamese celeb on U.S. child abuse charge cries talking about mom

Actor Be Map and show organizer Johnny Nguyen visit Minh Beo. Photo: Ngoc Lan

Actor Be Map and show organizer Johnny Nguyen visited Minh on April 1. They are the first to visit Minh since his arrest last week.

“Minh looks very sad and confused. At first, he didn’t say anything when he saw us”, Be Map told VnExpress. “When I asked if he wanted to have anyone to visit him, he cried out loud. He said his mother had not had a visa yet but he didn’t want her to come since that would worry her”.

Be Map said that Minh is sharing a cell with another Filipino prisoner. Minh does not complain about the living conditions but he is not happy with his cell mate.

Minh and Be Map worked together in a show two years ago and are relatively close.

“When I heard about Minh getting arrested, I didn’t believe it. Once the news awashed all over the media, I felt shocked. I hastily searched for his cell prison number and asked Johnny to visit Minh”, Be Map said.

His two friends have promised to find a lawyer for Minh, but so far they haven’t got any response. In case they fail to find one, the Orange County Attorney's Office will appoint a defense attorney for Minh in the upcoming trial.

Hong Quang Minh, who goes by the stage name “Minh Beo”, 38, was charged on March 25, 2016, with multiple felonies of child sex abuse, according to a press release from the Orange County District Attorney.

Minh is currently being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled for arraignment on April 15, 2016, at 10:00 a.m. in Department CJ-1, Central Jail, Santa Ana.