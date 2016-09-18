VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Cat Lai
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Logistics nightmare as trucks stuck for hours at Vietnam’s biggest port

Tailbacks of up to 4km have stranded truck drivers on the highway in and out of Cat Lai Port. 

Vietnam's biggest port requires online checks for all container trucks

Go online and complete the paperwork or you can't get in, truck drivers are told.

First phase complete at $200-million international container port in HCMC

It is the first terminal to be invested in by a private firm in Vietnam.
September 19, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7
 
go to top