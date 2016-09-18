The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Cat Lai
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Logistics nightmare as trucks stuck for hours at Vietnam’s biggest port
Tailbacks of up to 4km have stranded truck drivers on the highway in and out of Cat Lai Port.
Vietnam's biggest port requires online checks for all container trucks
Go online and complete the paperwork or you can't get in, truck drivers are told.
First phase complete at $200-million international container port in HCMC
It is the first terminal to be invested in by a private firm in Vietnam.
September 19, 2016 | 10:39 am GMT+7