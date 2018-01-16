VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Logistics nightmare as trucks stuck for hours at Vietnam’s biggest port

By Bao Yen, Nguyen Diep, Cong Khang,   January 16, 2018 | 02:48 pm GMT+7
Tailbacks of up to 4km have stranded truck drivers on the highway in and out of Cat Lai Port. 
Tags: traffic jam Cat Lai
 
View more

Vietnamese football fans take to streets to celebrate national team’s victory

Take a look at the future of robotic waitressing in Vietnam

Time stands still at leprosy colony in northern Vietnam

5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control

 
go to top