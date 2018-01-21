Vietnamese football fans take to streets to celebrate national team’s victory

VnExpress International
By Staff reporters   January 21, 2018 | 01:27 am GMT+7
Vietnam's national U23 football team made history at the 2018 AFC U23 Championship to reach the semi-finals.

Q&A with coach Park Hang-seo, the mastermind behind Vietnam's U23 football success

Vietnamese PM waits 5 hours to greet returning U23 football ‘warriors’

Vietnam U23 football team: The journey

Tags: Vietnam football AFC Iraq soccer U23 Asian Cup quarterfinal semifinal
 
