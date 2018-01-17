VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control

By Trang Bui   January 17, 2018 | 12:00 am GMT+7
From a cybersecurity bill to a 10,000-strong cyber warfare unit, Vietnam is determined to 'protect its sovereignty online.'
Tags: Vietnam internet control crackdown Force 47 cybersecurity Facebook Google
 
View more

Vietnam's U23 Asian Cup quarterfinals victory: best moments

Vietnamese football fans take to streets to celebrate national team’s victory

Take a look at the future of robotic waitressing in Vietnam

Time stands still at leprosy colony in northern Vietnam

 
go to top