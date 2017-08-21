VnExpress International
Apple moves to store iCloud keys in China, raising human rights fears

Chinese authorities will be able to use their own legal system to ask Apple to hand over iCloud data for Chinese users, legal experts said.

5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control

From a cybersecurity bill to a 10,000-strong cyber warfare unit, Vietnam is determined to 'protect its sovereignty ...

Tech firms rush out patches for 'pervasive' computer flaw

Researchers showed how a hacker could exploit the flaw to get passwords, encryption codes and more. 
January 05, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7

Vietnam’s cyber-security bill continues to cause jitters as promoter remains non-committal

It remains unclear whether a controversial requirement forcing Google, Facebook to install domestic servers will be scrapped.
November 13, 2017 | 09:49 pm GMT+7

Robot makers slow to address danger risk: researchers

The vulnerabilities would allow hackers to spy on users, disable safety features and make robots lurch and move violently.
August 23, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Vietnam's president calls for tougher internet controls

Hostile forces had used the internet to 'undermine the prestige of the leaders of the party and the state.'
August 21, 2017 | 09:50 am GMT+7
 
