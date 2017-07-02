The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
crackdown
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese real estate tycoon under further investigation for abuse of power
Phan Van Anh Vu allegedly violated regulations while buying and selling public land in and around Da Nang.
Vietnam arrests former chief of state shipbuilding giant as OceanBank case deepens
The second phase of investigations into the multi-million-dollar graft case has netted its first big fish.
Vietnam to crack down on day-to-day corruption in 2018: Party chief
Tackling corruption at a local level and filtering out corrupt officials are on the campaign's main agenda.
January 23, 2018 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam upholds five-year jail term for blogger on anti-state charges
The Vietnamese blogger was jailed for 'activities aimed at overthrowing the government.'
January 17, 2018 | 03:25 pm GMT+7
5 ways Vietnam's government is tightening internet control
From a cybersecurity bill to a 10,000-strong cyber warfare unit, Vietnam is determined to 'protect its sovereignty online.'
January 17, 2018 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam arrests wanted property tycoon deported from Singapore
The fugitive, wanted in Vietnam for revealing state secrets, was escorted to Hanoi after being accused of violating Singapore’s immigration law.
January 04, 2018 | 05:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's corruption crackdown at all-time high: Party chief
Corruption cases, even those relating to high-profile officials, are being stamped out.
December 28, 2017 | 05:03 pm GMT+7
Chinese general kills himself after facing graft probe
The general resorted to suicide amidst Xi Jinping's corruption crackdown.
November 28, 2017 | 04:13 pm GMT+7
Cambodian leader gets China's backing as West condemns crackdown
Opposition politicians, rights groups and independent media have come under growing pressure as next year's election approaches.
September 05, 2017 | 10:27 am GMT+7
Vietnam’s most wanted runaway bigwig 'turns himself in': police
It remains unclear where Trinh Xuan Thanh has been hiding out after Vietnam issued an international arrest warrant for him.
July 31, 2017 | 06:48 pm GMT+7
Vietnam cracks down on violent road traffic violators
An online video of a policeman being thrown off a running truck has really upset the government.
July 02, 2017 | 06:41 pm GMT+7
Saigon steps up its game in dog meat crackdown
First destination: the city's largest market.
May 25, 2017 | 12:27 pm GMT+7
Ho Chi Minh City launches major crackdown on criminals
Police in Ho Chi Minh City have officially launched a major crackdown on crime in key areas following a request from recently-appointed the city's Party Secretary Dinh La Thang.
March 15, 2016 | 08:37 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter