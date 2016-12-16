VnExpress International
Vietnam's biggest port requires online checks for all container trucks

By Huu Cong   December 16, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
Container trucks line up near Cat Lai Port’s entrance. Photo by VnExpress/Huu Cong

Go online and complete the paperwork or you can't get in, truck drivers are told.

Cat Lai Port in Ho Chi Minh City will require all container trucks to complete entry procedures online next year before they can enter to drop or pick up goods.

Ngo Minh Tuan, head of Tan Cang Saigon, the owner of the port, said that online procedures have been implemented this year but to date, only 15 percent of all trucks have used them.

He said the procedures will become mandatory on January 1 to reduce clearance time and ease traffic congestion on surrounding streets.

The average time for a container truck to pass the entrance gate can be shortened to 1-2 minutes from 5-10 minutes as usual, he said.

Cat Lai is Vietnam's largest port and ranked among the 25 most modern ports in the world. The port is a transit point for 50 percent of all commodities to and from Vietnam. It accounts for 89 percent of shipments in the southern region alone.

Each day, around 17,000 container trucks come in and out the port and surrounding streets like Nguyen Thi Dinh and Mai Chi Tho are often congested.

