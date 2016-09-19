First phase complete at $200-million international container port in HCMC

Delegates at the ceremony to open the first phase of the $200-million international container terminal in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City on September 18. Photo by Vietnam Government Portal

Vietnam’s privately-owned International Transportation and Trading JSC (ITC) has put into operation the first phase of its $200-million international container terminal in District 9, Ho Chi Minh City.

An opening ceremony to mark the first phase of the SP-ITC port terminal was attended by Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Sunday, the government said in a statement.

The terminal is located in an area surrounded by several industrial parks in the city itself and the neighboring provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai. It will help reduce overloading at the Cat Lai Terminal in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2.

The first 20-hectare (49.4 acres) phase of the port terminal project, construction at which began in 2010, is able to handle vessels of up to 35,000 DWT.

ITC is preparing for the construction of the second phase which would see the terminal expand to 48 hectares.

Vietnam is looking at building a network of port terminals to take advantage of its long coastline and serve the import/export operations of its growing economy.

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue last month asked relevant ministries and agencies to consider building a deepwater port in the Mekong Delta to help ease transport barriers for goods from the country's most productive region in terms of agriculture and aquaculture.

Currently there is no such port in the region.

