News
Video
Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC
Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC
By
Vu Doan, Thanh Huyen
September 10, 2019 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Construction of the 3.8-km Cat Lai Bridge between Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City over Soai Rap River is expected to start in 2020 and finish in 2024.
Tags:
Ho Chi Minh City
Cat Lai
Cat Lai Bridge
Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC
