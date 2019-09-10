VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Video
Bridge between HCMC, Dong Nai gets green light
 
 

Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC

Dong Nai to build bridge connecting with HCMC

By Vu Doan, Thanh Huyen   September 10, 2019 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Construction of the 3.8-km Cat Lai Bridge between Dong Nai Province and Ho Chi Minh City over Soai Rap River is expected to start in 2020 and finish in 2024.

Tags:

Ho Chi Minh City Cat Lai Cat Lai Bridge
 
View more

Hanoi teenager’s charm in the face of adversity

Sleepless in Saigon so seafood remains fresh

600 houses flooded as tropical depression hits central Vietnam

Saigon beef noodle soup stall thrives as patrons spread the word

 
go to top