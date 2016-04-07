The most read Vietnamese newspaper
At Trump's Cabinet meeting, flattery is flavor of the day
They came to praise President Donald Trump, not to focus on the controversies engulfing him.
Job specs handed to new prime minister and deputies
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued job descriptions for his top cabinet members yesterday.
The faces of Vietnam's new government
VnExpress International introduces the full list and biographies of Vietnamese cabinet in 2016-2020 term. Today, the National Assemly has formally elected three new deputy prime ...
April 09, 2016 | 01:21 pm GMT+7
The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet
The National Assembly today approved 21 government members proposed by new PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
April 09, 2016 | 11:54 am GMT+7
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated 21 officials for his new cabinet today, including three deputy prime ministers, 15 ministers and three senior officials.
April 08, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down
Vietnam’s highest lawmaking body, the National Assembly, on Friday afternoon gave approval for two deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers to leave their posts following proposals ...
April 08, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to relieve two deputy prime ministers, several ministers of duties
Newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Friday asked the National Assembly to allow two deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers and senior officials, including the ...
April 08, 2016 | 11:44 am GMT+7
