Job specs handed to new prime minister and deputies

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

According to the decision, PM Phuc will lead and directly manage all activities within the functions, duties and power of the government. The areas that Phuc will directly oversee include: strategy and planning for socio-economic development at national and regional level; financial strategy and policy; credit and currency; budget spending; reserve funds; finance; foreign exchange and other state funds; government bonds; annual money supply.

The Prime Minister will also direct strategies on climate change; strategic defense and security; foreign affairs; construction of the institution, organization apparatus and personnel work; state administrative boundaries; development of agriculture and rural development; general issues on ethnic and religion affairs, emulation and commendation; coordinating relations between the government, the party and the national assembly.

Phuc supervises and directs a number of ministries and agencies, including: national defense, public security, agriculture and rural development, Vietnam News Agency, Vietnam Television, Voice of Vietnam and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. He will also serve as chairman of a number of State Steering Committees.

The five deputy prime ministers will assist the PM in monitoring and handling all sectors under government management. They will help the PM to fulfill these assigned tasks and consult him on important issues.

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, given his experience in the judicial sector, will manage the following fields: administrative reform; smuggling and trade fraud; anti-corruption; inspection and settlement of complaints and denunciations; ensuring traffic order and safety; crime prevention; special amnesty; judicial reform; handling general issues of ethnic affairs and religion; issuing emulation and commendation; coordination between the government and the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuracy.

Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh will assist the PM with: foreign affairs and external affairs; Official Development Assistance (ODA) and non-governmental aid; international integration; monitoring and directing negotiations and implementation of international commitments, both bilateral and multilateral; relations with international organizations and regional non-governmental organizations abroad; border affairs and East Sea issues; Vietnamese people overseas; human rights issues.

Minh is also chair of the intergovernmental committees for Vietnam and Laos and Vietnam and Cambodia, head of the state steering committee on border demarcation and head of the state steering committee on human rights.

Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue will help supervise and direct economic blocks, including: planning; financing and pricing; banking currency, stock market, main sources of financial investment; forecasting and operating macroeconomic policies; sorting and restructuring state enterprises; international economic integration; monitoring and directing negotiations and implementation of bilateral and multilateral economic agreements; wage policy and social insurance; poverty reduction; business development; economic cooperation.

Vietnam's new cabinet led by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam will assist the PM in the following areas: education and training; science and technology; labor, jobs and social issues; information and communications; culture and tourism; sports; health, population, family and children.

Dam will serve as chair of a national council on sustainable development and competitiveness enhancement; head of the state steering committee on tourism; chair of the National Committee for AIDS and Prevention of Drug Addiction and Prostitution; head of the central steering interdisciplinary committee on food safety.

Deputy Minister Trinh Dinh Dung’s tasks are to assist the PM with: industry and commerce, import-export, construction, transport, natural resources and environment; foreign direct investment (FDI); directing energy security and energy saving; key national projects; the construction of investment projects as assigned by the Law on Investment; economic zones, industrial complexes and export processing zones; flood prevention and control; search and rescue.