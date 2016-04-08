VnExpress International
Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

By Hoang Thuy, Vo Hai, Toan Dao, Vuong Anh    April 8, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7
20 government officials stepped down today : Photo: VnExpress

Vietnam’s highest lawmaking body, the National Assembly, on Friday afternoon gave approval for two deputy prime ministers and 18 ministers to leave their posts following proposals in the morning by newly elected Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Nominations for the new positions will be announced on Saturday, April 9.

The two deputy prime ministers are: Vu Van Ninh, who did not participate in the Party Central Committee in January; and Hoang Trung Hai, who was appointed secretary of Hanoi Party Committee in February.

Three of the ministers on the list have been appointed to other positions after the Party’s National Congress in January: Minister of Public Security Tran Dai Quang became State President on April 2; Minister of Transport Dinh La Thang was appointed as secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in February; and Minister and Chairman of Government Office Nguyen Van Nen became Chairman of the Party Central Committee's Office in February this year.

Also, Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam, Nguyen Van Binh, was elected to the 19-member politburo in January, while Minister of Construction Trinh Dinh Dung remained in the current Party Central Committee.

The other officials, who did not participate in the Party Central Committee in January and were given the nod to step down Friday, included:

Phung Quang Thanh, Minister of National Defense

Vu Huy Hoang, Minister of Industry and Trade

Bui Quang Vinh, Minister of Planning and Investment

Nguyen Bac Son, Minister of Information and Communications

Ha Hung Cuong, Minister of Justice

Pham Vu Luan, Minister of Education and Training

Nguyen Quan, Minister of Science and Technology

Nguyen Minh Quang, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment

Hoang Tuan Anh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism

Pham Thi Hai Chuyen, Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs

Nguyen Thai Binh, Minister of Home Affairs

Huynh Phong Tranh, Government Inspector General

Giang Seo Phu, Minister and Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs.

Tags: cabinet leadership transition National Assembly
