The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

The NA has formally elected three new deputy prime ministers, 18 new ministers and senior officials to a new government, replacing 20 dismissed officials who have either reached retirement age or transferred to new positions.

All 21 officials have received majority support from the NA deputies. Below is the detailed results of the secret ballot, announced by the National Assembly:

No. Name Position For Against Deputy Prime Ministers 1 Truong Hoa Binh 442 (89%) 45 (9%) 2 Trinh Dinh Dung 402 (81%) 83 (16%) 3 Vuong Dinh Hue 442 (89%) 44 (9%) Ministers 1 Ngo Xuan Lich Minister of National Defense 462 (93%) 25 (5%) 2 To Lam Minister of Public Security 459 (93%) 28 (5%) 3 Le Vinh Tan Minister of Home Affairs 385 (78%) 101 (20%) 4 Le Thanh Long Minister of Justice 385 (78%) 102 (20%) 5 Nguyen Chi Dung Minister of Planning and Investment 419 (84%) 67 (13%) 6 Tran Tuan Anh Minister of Industry and Trade 422 (85%) 64 (13%) 7 Pham Hong Ha Minister of Construction 434 (87%) 53 (10%) 8 Tran Hong Ha Minister of Natural Resources and Environment 420 (85%) 67 (13%) 9 Truong Minh Tuan Minister of Information and Communication 424 (85%) 63 (12%) 10 Truong Quang Nghia Minister of Transport 416 (84%) 70 (14%) 11 Dao Ngoc Dung Minister of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs 300 (60%) 185 (37%) 12 Nguyen Ngoc Thien Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism 433 (87%) 54 (11%) 13 Chu Ngoc Anh Minister of Science and Technology 435 (88%) 51 (10%) 14 Phung Xuan Nha Minister of Education 386 (78%) 101 (20%) 15 Do Van Chien Chair of the Committee of for Ethnic Minority Affairs 463 (93%) 24 (4%) 16 Phan Van Sau Government Inspector General 358 (72%) 126 (25%) 17 Le Minh Hung Governor of State Bank 403 (81%) 83 (16%) 18 Mai Tien Dung Chairman of the Government Office 389 (78%) 98 (19%)

Phuc’s new administration now includes five deputy ministers in total, with Vu Duc Dam, Pham Binh Minh staying and Truong Hoa Binh, Vuong Dinh Hue and Trinh Dinh Dung as new replacements.

Three ministers retain their seats, including:

Cao Duc Phat - Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Thi Kim Tien - Minister of Health Dinh Tien Dung - Minister of Finance

In the new cabinet elected today, 13 out of 27 members hold a PhD degree and 60 percent of ministers have economic background.