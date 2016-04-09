The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

The NA has formally elected three new deputy prime ministers, 18 new ministers and senior officials to a new government, replacing 20 dismissed officials who have either reached retirement age or transferred to new positions.
All 21 officials have received majority support from the NA deputies. Below is the detailed results of the secret ballot, announced by the National Assembly:
|No.
|Name
|Position
|For
|Against
|Deputy Prime Ministers
|1
|Truong Hoa Binh
|442 (89%)
|45 (9%)
|2
|Trinh Dinh Dung
|402 (81%)
|83 (16%)
|3
|Vuong Dinh Hue
|442 (89%)
|44 (9%)
|Ministers
|1
|Ngo Xuan Lich
|Minister of National Defense
|462 (93%)
|25 (5%)
|2
|To Lam
|Minister of Public Security
|459 (93%)
|28 (5%)
|3
|Le Vinh Tan
|Minister of Home Affairs
|385 (78%)
|101 (20%)
|4
|Le Thanh Long
|Minister of Justice
|385 (78%)
|102 (20%)
|5
|Nguyen Chi Dung
|Minister of Planning and Investment
|419 (84%)
|67 (13%)
|6
|Tran Tuan Anh
|Minister of Industry and Trade
|422 (85%)
|64 (13%)
|7
|Pham Hong Ha
|Minister of Construction
|434 (87%)
|53 (10%)
|8
|Tran Hong Ha
|Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
|420 (85%)
|67 (13%)
|9
|Truong Minh Tuan
|Minister of Information and Communication
|424 (85%)
|63 (12%)
|10
|Truong Quang Nghia
|Minister of Transport
|416 (84%)
|70 (14%)
|11
|Dao Ngoc Dung
|Minister of Labours, Invalids and Social Affairs
|300 (60%)
|185 (37%)
|12
|Nguyen Ngoc Thien
|Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
|433 (87%)
|54 (11%)
|13
|Chu Ngoc Anh
|Minister of Science and Technology
|435 (88%)
|51 (10%)
|14
|Phung Xuan Nha
|Minister of Education
|386 (78%)
|101 (20%)
|15
|Do Van Chien
|Chair of the Committee of for Ethnic Minority Affairs
|463 (93%)
|24 (4%)
|16
|Phan Van Sau
|Government Inspector General
|358 (72%)
|126 (25%)
|17
|Le Minh Hung
|Governor of State Bank
|403 (81%)
|83 (16%)
|18
|Mai Tien Dung
|Chairman of the Government Office
|389 (78%)
|98 (19%)
Phuc’s new administration now includes five deputy ministers in total, with Vu Duc Dam, Pham Binh Minh staying and Truong Hoa Binh, Vuong Dinh Hue and Trinh Dinh Dung as new replacements.
Three ministers retain their seats, including:
In the new cabinet elected today, 13 out of 27 members hold a PhD degree and 60 percent of ministers have economic background.