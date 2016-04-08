pm-nguyen-xuan-phuc-nominates-new-cabinet

Former Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh, former Minister of Finance Vuong Dinh Hue and former Minister of Construction Trinh Dinh Dung were nominated to become deputy prime ministers.

Candidates for Vietnam's three deputy prime minister positions (from left to right): Trinh Dinh Dung, Truong Hoa Binh and Vuong Dinh Hue.

According to Phuc's proposal, the following officials will be considered for ministerial positions: