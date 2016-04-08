PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated 21 officials for his new cabinet today, including three deputy prime ministers, 15 ministers and three senior officials.
Former Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh, former Minister of Finance Vuong Dinh Hue and former Minister of Construction Trinh Dinh Dung were nominated to become deputy prime ministers.
|
|
Candidates for Vietnam's three deputy prime minister positions (from left to right): Trinh Dinh Dung, Truong Hoa Binh and Vuong Dinh Hue.
According to Phuc's proposal, the following officials will be considered for ministerial positions:
-
Ngo Xuan Lich - Minister of National Defense
-
To Lam - Minister of Public Security
-
Le Vinh Tan - Minister of Home Affairs
-
Le Thanh Long - Minister of Justice
-
Nguyen Chi Dung - Minister of Planning and Investment
-
Tran Tuan Anh - Minister of Industry and Trade
-
Pham Hong Ha - Minister of Construction
-
Tran Hong Ha - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
-
Truong Minh Tuan - Minister of Information and Communication
-
Dao Ngoc Dung – Minister of Labors, Invalids and Social Affairs
-
Nguyen Ngoc Thien - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
-
Chu Ngoc Anh - Minister of Science and Technology
-
Phung Xuan Nha - Minister of Education
-
Do Van Chien - Minister and Chair of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs
-
Truong Quang Nghia – Minister of Transport
-
Mai Tien Dung – Chairman of the Government Office
-
Phan Van Sau – Government Inspector General
-
Le Minh Hung – Governor of State Bank