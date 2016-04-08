VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominates new cabinet

By Hoang Thuy, Vuong Anh   April 8, 2016 | 05:49 pm GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc nominated 21 officials for his new cabinet today, including three deputy prime ministers, 15 ministers and three senior officials.

Former Chief Judge of the Supreme People's Court Truong Hoa Binh, former Minister of Finance Vuong Dinh Hue and former Minister of Construction Trinh Dinh Dung were nominated to become deputy prime ministers.

pm-nguyen-xuan-phuc-nominates-new-cabinet
Candidates for Vietnam's three deputy prime minister positions (from left to right): Trinh Dinh Dung, Truong Hoa Binh and Vuong Dinh Hue.

According to Phuc's proposal, the following officials will be considered for ministerial positions:

  1. Ngo Xuan Lich - Minister of National Defense
  2. To Lam - Minister of Public Security
  3. Le Vinh Tan - Minister of Home Affairs
  4. Le Thanh Long - Minister of Justice
  5. Nguyen Chi Dung - Minister of Planning and Investment
  6. Tran Tuan Anh - Minister of Industry and Trade
  7. Pham Hong Ha - Minister of Construction
  8. Tran Hong Ha - Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
  9. Truong Minh Tuan - Minister of Information and Communication
  10. Dao Ngoc Dung – Minister of Labors, Invalids and Social Affairs
  11. Nguyen Ngoc Thien - Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism
  12. Chu Ngoc Anh - Minister of Science and Technology
  13. Phung Xuan Nha - Minister of Education
  14. Do Van Chien - Minister and Chair of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs
  15. Truong Quang Nghia – Minister of Transport
  16. Mai Tien Dung – Chairman of the Government Office
  17. Phan Van Sau – Government Inspector General
  18. Le Minh Hung – Governor of State Bank
Tags: cabinet Vietnam leadership transition
Read more
The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

The secret ballot results of Vietnam's new cabinet

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

National Assembly to finalize government reshuffle today

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

People with disabilities use art to speak up about their rights

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

Ho Chi Minh City declares Zika outbreak

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnamese legislators approve two deputy prime ministers and several ministers to step down

Vietnam drives off Chinese fishing boats for violating waters

Vietnam drives off Chinese fishing boats for violating waters

Vietnam in talks with Timor Leste to validate free trade agreement

Vietnam in talks with Timor Leste to validate free trade agreement

Da Nang merges 200 hotlines to improve public access to information

Da Nang merges 200 hotlines to improve public access to information

 
go to top